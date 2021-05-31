US requests millions for subversion against Cuba in 2022

The Government of the United States requested 20 million dollars for ‘democracy programs’ in Cuba in its 2022 budget, the same funding for 2021, local media reported on Monday.



According to Cubadebate’s website, the request from the Joe Biden administration amounts to 58.5 billion dollars for the State Department and the Agency for International Development, which accounts for 10 percent with respect to the current year.

The certification on May 25 that labels Cuba as a country that does not fully cooperate with Washington’s anti-terrorist efforts confirms the strengthening of actions by the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) against Cuba, the text noted.

Apparently, forces within the current administration restrain the announced review of policies on Cuba and bet that the complex economic and health situation will lead to a scenario of ‘regime change,’ the author of the article published by Cubadebate rejected.

The figures verified by the Cuba Money Project’s website led by US journalist Tracey Eaton also include the request of 810,396 million dollars for the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

Among other functions, this agency supervises the Office of Broadcasting of Cuba, a parent of media outlets such as Radio and TV Marti, with a markedly anti-Cuba line.

According to the budget, the requested funding from USAGM ‘will continue to cover emerging political and humanitarian challenges in countries such as Myanmar, Belarus, Hong Kong and Venezuela, as well as the historic transition of power underway in Cuba.’

The budget request also includes 94.43 billion dollars for the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID)’s Office of Transition Initiatives and other entities linked to anti-Cuba subversion programs.

The funds ‘will address opportunities and challenges in countries in crisis and help in their transition towards sustainable development, peace, good governance and democracy,’ Cubadebate noted.

PL/mm