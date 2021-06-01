Cuba condemns US funding to promote confrontation

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Trade Rodrigo Malmierca on Tuesday condemned the US government’s request for another 20 million dollars this year to boost confrontation and subversive plans against the Island.

‘While the world rejects the US blockade, the US government approves millions of dollars to promote confrontation with Cuba. Non-interference in the internal affairs of other States is enshrined in the United Nations Charter,’ Malmierca said on his official Twitter account.

According to Cubadebate, Biden’s administration is requesting 58.5 billion dollars for the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development in 2022, a 10 percent uptick over this year’s budget.

The proposed budget includes 20 million dollars for ‘democracy programs’ directed to Cuba, the same level of funding as in 2021.

The White House has also requested 810.396 billion dollars for the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees the Cuban Broadcasting Office, parent of the infamous Radio and TV Marti.

The budget request of Biden’s administration also includes 94.43 billion dollars for the U.S. Agency for International Development Office of Transition Initiatives.

While that is happening, at a worldwide level, numerous legislatures, parliamentary groups, organizations, entities and individuals are intensely demanding the elimination of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba for the past six decades.