Cuba reports 1,057 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths

Cuba reported 1,057 new Covid-19 contagions over the last 24 hours, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), explained on Tuesday.

In his daily press briefing on television, Dr. Duran pointed out that seven people died on Monday due to complications related to the disease.

The doctor stated that 5,963 active patients are in hospitals nationwide and the death toll due to the disease rose to 965.

He added that the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has increased to 143,323.