Cuban president regrets deaths of young people in accident
According to preliminary investigations, 17 people attended a birthday party on May 30, but as they were returning home and while they were crossing a bridge, with low visibility of the current, they were hit by an atypical river flooding.
According to Cubadebate, the events occurred at about 16:00 hours, local time, in a place known as Guaro Cinco, where Daniela Lizet Chacon Ricardo (16 years old), and Sheila Silva Sanchez and Alejandro Maso Gonzalez (18), died.
Of all 14 people who needed medical care, 13 were discharged and only one person remains in an intermediate care unit at the Octavio de la Concepción y de la Pedraja Children’s Hospital.