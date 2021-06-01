Cuban president regrets deaths of young people in accident

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of three adolescents who died on Sunday while crossing the Guaro river, in eastern Holguin province.

On his official Twitter account, the president noted the follow-up on the evolution of those injured during the crossing of the swollen river.

According to preliminary investigations, 17 people attended a birthday party on May 30, but as they were returning home and while they were crossing a bridge, with low visibility of the current, they were hit by an atypical river flooding.

According to Cubadebate, the events occurred at about 16:00 hours, local time, in a place known as Guaro Cinco, where Daniela Lizet Chacon Ricardo (16 years old), and Sheila Silva Sanchez and Alejandro Maso Gonzalez (18), died.

Of all 14 people who needed medical care, 13 were discharged and only one person remains in an intermediate care unit at the Octavio de la Concepción y de la Pedraja Children’s Hospital.