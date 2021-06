Cuban health authorities on Wednesday reported 1,191 people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 12 deaths in the past few hours, due to complications caused by the disease.

Therefore, the number of Covid-19 cases in Cuba since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 rose to 144,514, and the death toll soared to 977, authorities noted.

