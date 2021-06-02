Cuban foreign minister warns about uneven global growth in the world

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday warned about the uneven economic growth estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the world and the least favored regions, such as Latin America and Africa.


In a tweet, the head of Cuban diplomacy called to establish a fair, democratic and equitable international order.

According to its latest report, the IMF estimated a world economic growth of 6.0 percent, while it predicted 4.6 percent for Latin America and 3.4 percent for Sub-Saharan Africa.

‘This divergent recuperation reinforces the people’s inequalities and economic gaps,’ Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez noted.

After a drastic fall in 2020, a mild recuperation at different speeds is expected in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2021, according to the FMI report, published in April and entitled ‘Global Economic Prospects’

