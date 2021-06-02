Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban baseball players’ dignity and dedication

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday highlighted the dignity and dedication of the Cuban baseball team that competed in the Baseball Americas Qualifier 2021 in the United States, despite pressure of every kind.

‘Upon writing the history of these challenging days, a chapter will have to be dedicated to the team of #Cuba. Harassed in a vile way by a group of mercenaries, our baseball players have put dignity at the highest level. They have made the adversary’s shamelessness more visible,’ the president wrote on his Twitter account.

The Cuban team, already eliminated from the tournament after losing two games in the first phase, radiated combativeness and had all the necessary mettle to deal with verbal offenses and posters against the Olympic spirit.

The intention by a group of people in the stadium was to destabilize the Cuban athletes, coaches and other members of the delegation, who plunged themselves with ethics and fair play in pursuit of the victory.

For these actions, the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) sent a note to the Government of the United States, as the host country, and the Organizing Committee, who had to ensure the safety of all participants in the competition, taking place in Florida.

In addition, the Cuban team was affected by infielder Cesar Prieto’s defection upon arriving in the United States and the late delivery of visas by the US Embassy in Havana.