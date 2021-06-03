Cuban Minister of Culture congratulates Raul Castro

Cuban Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso congratulated Army General Raul Castro on his 90th birthday on Thursday.

On his Twitter account, the minister expressed his ‘eternal gratitude to this mambi who is still with his foot in the stirrup, for everything he has done for his people, for the extraordinary strength of his example.

In the message, the minister quoted a text about Raul Castro by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and published in Granma newspaper, in which he highlighted the ‘innumerable contributions to revolutionary ethics, to the party’s work and to the Government’s improvement’.

Raul Castro was born on June 3, 1931, in Biran, Holguin province.

He was a member of the so-called Centennial Generation that attacked the Moncada Garrison in Santiago de Cuba in July 1953, and along with Fidel Castro, he began the fight that culminated in the January 1, 1959, victory.

Raul Castro held Cuba’s presidency from 2006 to 2018, amid a difficult situation, during which he created consensus and promoted structural and conceptual changes to update the Cuban economic and social model.

In addition, he was the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Central Committee from 2011 to 2021, when Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed that post.