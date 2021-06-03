Díaz-Canel calls to promote science and innovation in Cuba

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel, called here today to promote the ideological battle, social communication, science and innovation.



When summarizing the assembly that gives continuity to the 8th. Congress of the PCC in the central province of Villa Clara, the also president of the Republic specified that discussions, analysis and proposals for productive development should be made from the truth and the existing reality.

That the Party membership really finds in ordinary meetings and at work as a collective any situation that we are experiencing to diagnose and resolve them, he assured.

Díaz-Canel was accompanied by the members of the secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC, who intervened several times in accordance with their responsibilities in the party body.

One of them, José Ramón Monteagudo, indicated that food production is one of the main priorities of the country, and in the case of Villa Clara it must concentrate its efforts on the recovery of sugarcane, livestock, tobacco, pig and dairy activities.

Félix Duarte, for his part, pointed out that Party members in the business sector face the challenge of promoting the transformation of the Cuban economy, science, institutional communication and computerization, as well as exports, and implementing new programs and social services for vulnerable and at-risk households.

