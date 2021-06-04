Cuba reports 1,129 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths

Cuba on Friday reported 1,129 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number patients to 146,696 since March 2020.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), explained that seven people died on Thursday due to complications related to the disease, so the death toll rose to 992.

In his daily press briefing on television, Dr. Duran pointed out that 5,798 active patients are in hospitals nationwide, including 5,637 who are clinically stable, 105 who are seriously ill and 56 who are in a critical condition.

On Thursday, all Cuban molecular biology laboratories made 24,399 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the coronavirus, totaling 4,417,769 samples so far.

According to MINSAP, 1,229 patients were discharged from hospitals nationwide on Thursday, so the number of recovered patients rose to 139,850.

Cuba’s chief epidemiologist confirmed that 2,379,961 doses of the vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala (CIGB-66), have been so far administrated. He added that 1,431,827 people have received at least one dose of the vaccines as part of the health interventions.