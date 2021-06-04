Diaz-Canel assesses Communist Party’s role in Cuban province

Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), is visiting the western province of Matanzas on Friday to continue the cycle of meetings about the role of that political organization.

On his Twitter account, President Diaz-Canel informed that he was on his way to Matanzas, along with the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee, and added that a similar meeting will be held this afternoon in Havana.

The meeting allows following up on the 8th PCC Congress, held in April, and will focus on the implementation of concepts, ideas and guidelines that emanated from the analyses made at the event.

On Thursday, similar meetings took place in the central Villa Clara and Cienfuegos provinces.

The ideological struggle, strengthening of the internal life of the PCC, the strategy for the country’s economic development, the need to revitalize the grass-roots organizations and the attention to the Cuban Young Communist League’s grass roots were among the issues under discussion.

