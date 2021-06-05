Cuba reports 1,135 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths

Cuba reported 1,135 new Covid-19 contagions over the last 24 hours, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), explained on Saturday.

In his daily press briefing on television, Dr. Duran pointed out that 11 people died on Friday due to complications related to the disease.

The doctor stated that 5,963 active patients are in hospitals nationwide.

He added that the death toll rose to 1,003 and the total number of contagions in Cuba has increased to 147,831 since March 2020.