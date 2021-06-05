Cuban Parliament Rejects Anti-Cuba Move by European Lawmakers

The Cuban Parliament International Relations Commission issued a statement on Friday denouncing a foreign interference and double standard move by European Parliament members.

The statement reads that a small group of European lawmakers linked to Washington’s agenda, managed to take to the upcoming June 8th plenary session of the European Parliament a point related to the human rights and political situation in Cuba.

The move aims at having the European Parliament pass resolution against Cuba based on a false reality of Cuba, the statement explains and adds that the group of lawmakers are desperately trying to break the bonds between the European Union and Cuba and hinder the implementation of the Accord for Political Dialog and Cooperation currently underway on the basis of mutual respect and equity between the two parties.

The Cuban Parliament denounces the action of those who do not represent all the members of the European Parliament and adds that such politicized practice responds to foreign interests and demands which try to damage the independent performance of the European Union in foreign policy.

The Cuban Parliament respectfully calls on the European parliamentarians to not play the game of infamy and stop that move.

Full text of the Cuban Parliament Statement: https://www.parlamentocubano.gob.cu/wp-content/uploads/Declaraci%c3%b3n-de-ANPP-Ingles.pdf

mm/acn