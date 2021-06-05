Russian intellectuals celebrate day against US blockade against Cuba
The manifesto highlighted that these dates will be a propitious occasion to publicly condemn the ‘scourge imposed criminally and unjustly’ against Cuba, a few days before the vote on a new draft resolution against the blockade, at United Nations General Assembly on June 23.
The manifesto was signed by political scientists Alexander Dugin and Leonid Savin, academics Vadim Saiushev, Alexander Kharlamenko, Valentin Sakharov, musician Anatoly Belyaev, and journalists Andrei Manchuk and Oleg Yasinsky, among other Russian figures.
This week, legislators and activists from Cuba solidarity movements in Russia condemned the US blockade against the island and urged to join the international day to reject that policy.