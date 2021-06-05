Russian intellectuals celebrate day against US blockade against Cuba

Russian intellectuals, academics and artists will celebrate the World Week against the United States blockade against Cuba, which will take place from June 6 to 13, activist Lena Loshkina informed on Saturday.

Convened by the promoters of the Europe for Cuba YouTube channel, political and union organizations from several countries confirmed their participation in the events to denounce the US hostile policy on the Caribbean nation.

The manifesto highlighted that these dates will be a propitious occasion to publicly condemn the ‘scourge imposed criminally and unjustly’ against Cuba, a few days before the vote on a new draft resolution against the blockade, at United Nations General Assembly on June 23.

The manifesto was signed by political scientists Alexander Dugin and Leonid Savin, academics Vadim Saiushev, Alexander Kharlamenko, Valentin Sakharov, musician Anatoly Belyaev, and journalists Andrei Manchuk and Oleg Yasinsky, among other Russian figures.

This week, legislators and activists from Cuba solidarity movements in Russia condemned the US blockade against the island and urged to join the international day to reject that policy.