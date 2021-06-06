Cuban Ministry of the Interior celebrates 60th anniversary

The Cuban Ministry of the Interior is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the mission of ensuring the preservation of State Security and the internal order of Cuba since its foundation.

Army General Raul Castro congratulated on Saturday its members “for being faithful followers of those who founded and give prestige to that essential bulwark of the Cuban Revolution.”

The General posted a letter on the ministry’s web site recalling that many generations of combatants and workers, born of peasant and worker families and coming from the Rebel Army and the struggle, were part of the constant battle against crime and enemies of the nation.

The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted greeting the anniversary of the organization.

“The strength of a people standing, for the security and defense of all. Congratulations to our (Ministry of the Interior) fighters on their 60th anniversary,” he wrote on Saturday.

The Ministry arose from the need to concentrate efforts, experiences, human and material resources from different dispersed organizations, and its creation was institutionalized with the signing of Law 940 on June 6th, 1961.

The dependencies of the former Ministry of the Interior and those of the Justice cabinet related to its purpose were integrated to the nascent institution; those coming from the Revolutionary Armed Forces, the National Revolutionary Police and the Investigations Department of the Rebel Army.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

