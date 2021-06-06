New protests against the blockade of Cuba begin

Actions on social networks mark the beginning of new world protests against the US blockade of Cuba, an initiative that will feature mobilizations on June 12th and 13th.

The actions, organized by the Europe for Cuba channel, seek to draw global attention to the blockade against Cuba, in the face of a new vote of a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly on the need to end the blockade, similar to the one approved at the Assembly 28 times consecutive since 1992.

According to the promoters, solidarity associations, unions, political forces, parliamentarians and intellectuals of the world have been called to flood social networks with condemnations of Washington’s policy of suffocation against Cuba and to conduct street actions in dozens of cities of the planet on Saturday and Sunday.

Jose Antonio Toledo, one of the coordinators of the Europe for Cuba platform, made statements to Prensa Latina stressing the importance of brining in all possible sectors to the demand to stop the blockade, which was intensified by the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) with more than 240 measures, and all of which remain in force until now by his successor Joe Biden.

Toledo also highlighted the invitation to diversify the activities of worldwide repudiation of this policy, and mentioned in regards to this the request to intellectuals from the entire world to sign a petition for the immediate and unconditional lifting of the blockade, which around 200 personalities have already signed.

The list includes, among others, professors Ignacio Ramonet and Atilio Boron, Mexican philosopher Fernando Buen Abad, Brazilian theologian Frei Betto and Argentinean social fighter Hebe de Bonafini, founder of the Madres de Plaza de Mayo association.

Campaigns in demand of ending the blockade have multiplied in recent months, such as the one organized on last March 27th and 28th by Europe by Cuba, the Puentes de Amor caravans called from the United States by Cuban-American professor Carlos Lazo and the Unblock Cuba initiative promoted in Germany, which had repercussions in European countries.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny