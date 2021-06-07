Cuba confirms 1,185 new Covid-19 cases

Cuba reported 1,185 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the disease to 150,103 since March last year.



The national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported the deaths of 13 patients due to complications associated with the infection, for a total of 1,025 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba.

He added that 1,156 patients were discharged from hospitals nationwide, totaling 143,105 patients who recuperated from the disease, although they are not free of sequels.

The official from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) noted that 20,992 diagnostic tests were made on Sunday throughout the national territory to detect the presence of the coronavirus, bringing to 4,484,454 the total number of samples taken since last year.

He informed that 5,917 people remain in health institutions with the active virus, 5,744 of them are stable, 115 are in serious condition and 58 are in critical condition.

Referring to the progress of the immunization process with two national vaccine candidates, Dr. Duran informed that 2,844,682 people have received at least one dose of these products in their different modalities, such as clinical trials, intervention and health intervention studies

Pl/mm