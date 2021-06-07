US blockade affects Cuba’s private sector

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday denounced the impact of the US blockade on private businesses in Cuba, which have been significantly affected by the intensification of that policy.



On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy noted that while the US Government claims to support that sector and seeks its prosperity, it maintains measures that hinder its development and restrict access to the US market.

Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured that his country favors private workers, known in Cuba as self-employed workers).

However, Washington keeps the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba unchanged.

Those measures were tightened to unprecedented levels during the administration of Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021), with the imposition of more than 240 provisions that include restrictions on travel, affecting thousands of private workers in the tourism activity.

For example, in 2019 alone, nearly one million cruise passengers were prevented from visiting Cuban ports, harming thousands of self-employed businesses dedicated to transportation, lodging and recreation.

Restrictions to flights, unilateral black lists, persecution of commercial and financial operations, prohibition of remittances, and measures to prevent the supply of fuel are part of the US arsenal against Cuba.

Pl/mm