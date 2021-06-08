Cuba and Kenya sign medical collaboration agreement

Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal and his Kenyan counterpart, Mutahi Kagwe, on Tuesday signed agreements on the provision of services, training and education of Kenyan doctors.

According to the website of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, the interministerial cooperation agreement for the provision of services will renew Cuba’s commitment, which was first signed on April 25, 2018.

Supplement 3 of the agreement for the training and education of physicians extends the education of doctors from that Eastern African country who specialize in comprehensive general medicine to three years.

Kagwe thanked Cuba for its support for the Kenyan people and said that the signing of these documents will boost medical cooperation between Havana and Nairobi.

Health collaboration between Kenya and Cuba started in June 2018, when 101 specialists traveled to that country, where they treated vulnerable sectors of the population.

