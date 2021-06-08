Cuba reports 1,156 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths

The Ministry of Public Health of Cuba (MINSAP) on Tuesday reported 1,156 people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at MINSAP, reported in his daily briefing on television that eight people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Some 6,034 patients are in healthcare facilities. The Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,033, and the number of cases reported since March 2020 soared to 151,259, the expert added.

pl/mm