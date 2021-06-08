Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban legal workers

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday congratulated Cuba’s legal workers on their national day.

On his Twitter account, the president highlighted their contribution to the nation’s legal system, after the approval of the new Constitution in 2019.

The Constitution defines Cuba as a democratic, independent and sovereign socialist State of law and social justice, organized with everybody and for everybody’s well-being.

It also defines human dignity as ‘the supreme value that sustains the acknowledgement and exercise of constitutionally established duties and rights.’

With this celebration, Cuba recalls June 8, 1865, when independence hero Ignacio Agramonte presented his thesis to become a BA in Civil and Canon Law.

Cuban national awareness, forged in the fight for independence, has been closely linked to committed legal work, so history and legislation have gone hand in hand many times, Granma daily pointed out when recalling this historic date.