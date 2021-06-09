Cuba denounces US financing of internal subversion

The United States allocates millions of dollars to finance NGOs that promote destabilization campaigns against Cuba, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Tuesday.



According to the head of Cuban diplomacy on his Twitter account, this support is carried out without the consent of the US people.

Nearly 250 million dollars have been allocated by US administrations in the last two decades for subversion programs against Cuba, Granma newspaper reported recently.

Those funds, distributed through organizations such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), finance activities to overthrow the Cuban Revolution.

The website of Cuba Money Project, run by US journalist Tracey Eaton, pointed out that in 2020 alone, agencies such as USAID dedicated around 2.5 million dollars to subversive activities.

Recently, Cuban television presented evidence on the funds received by counterrevolutionaries in the country and their links with institutions financed from the United States.

The news program revealed the connections of the Cuba Program of the Sergio Arboleda University of Colombia to promote destabilizing activities against Cuba using money from NED.

