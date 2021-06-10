Cuban Health Ministry reports 1,158 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Thursday that 1,158 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, over the last 24 hours.



During his televised press briefing, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at MINSAP, informed that 12 people died on Wednesday due to complications related to the disease.

Dr. Duran stated that 6,047 active patients are in hospitals nationwide.

The specialist added that the death toll rose to 1,057 and the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has increased to 153,578.

PL/mm