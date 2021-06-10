Diaz-Canel visits central Cuban province

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Diaz-Canel, on Thursday is visiting this province to review the implementation of the agreements and guidelines of the Eighth Congress of this political organization.

On his official Twitter account, the President of the Republic of Cuba also informed that he is traveling to Ciego de Avila, together with the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee, and then they will travel to Camagüey to hold a similar meeting.

He said that they will hold a dialogue with members of the party in Ciego de Avila to evaluate and follow up on the guidelines resulting from the party congress held in April.

As in previous exchanges held in other Cuban provinces, the meeting will also discuss the implementation of concepts, ideas and guidelines resulting from the congress.

The ideological struggle, the strengthening of the internal life of the PCC, the strategy for the economic development of the country, the need to revitalize mass organizations and the assistance to the grassroots structures of the Young Communist League will be some of the issues to be discussed.

