Cuba reported 1,288 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths

2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuban health authorities on Friday reported 1,288 new cases of Covid-19, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and eight deaths related to complications from the disease over the last 24 hours.

 

At his daily press briefing on national television, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said that Cuba has reported 154,866 coronavirus contagions and 1,065 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

So far, 27,385 patients are in hospitals nationwide, including 4,834 suspected cases, 16,359 under epidemiological surveillance and 6,192 active patients with the coronavirus.

PL/mm
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Diaz-Canel praises pediatric clinical trials against Covid-19 in Cuba

2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

President condemns European Parliament’s resolution against Cuba

2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

What did the recent European Parliament «debate» on Cuba leave behind?

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *