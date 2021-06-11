Cuba reported 1,288 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths

Cuban health authorities on Friday reported 1,288 new cases of Covid-19, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and eight deaths related to complications from the disease over the last 24 hours.

At his daily press briefing on national television, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said that Cuba has reported 154,866 coronavirus contagions and 1,065 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

So far, 27,385 patients are in hospitals nationwide, including 4,834 suspected cases, 16,359 under epidemiological surveillance and 6,192 active patients with the coronavirus.