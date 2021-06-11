President condemns European Parliament’s resolution against Cuba

President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Friday condemned the resolution against Cuba approved on Thursday in the European Parliament (EP), while reaffirming the free, independent and sovereign character of the country.

There is a lack of dignity in those who lie and slander, subjected to the imperial mandate in their frustrated obsession to destroy the Cuban Revolution. What a sad role they play. Do not forget that Cuba is free, independent and sovereign, the president wrote on his Twitter account.

He also posted a link to Granma newspaper, which published the statement issued on Wednesday by the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament), which describes the EP’s declaration, promoted by the Spanish extreme-right Popular and Vox parties, as spurious and interfering.

The Cuban Parliament’s communiqué stressed that these political groups have no moral authority whatsoever to judge Cuba, and have transferred their internal political quarrels against the current Spanish executive to the Community legislature.

It also repudiated the ‘sad role of the European Parliament as hostage of a small group of Euro-deputies of the extreme right obsessed with destroying the Cuban Revolution, who have a proven link with organizations based in Miami, financed by the US government’.

In the debate, held on Tuesday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell defended the Agreement, and criticized the tightening of the US blockade during the administration of President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

