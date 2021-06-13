French organizations call for immediate end US blockade on Cuba

French friendship associations, trade unions and political forces demanded on Saturday in Paris the immediate and unconditional end of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than 60 years.

The Jacques-Rueff square in the Champ de Mars, in front of the emblematic Eiffel Tower, was the site of the rally, in the framework of a world day of actions on social networks and on the streets to demand Washington to put an end to its economic, commercial and financial war against its neighboring island.

Organizations supporting Cuba and its Revolution, such as France Cuba, Cuba Si France, Cuba Linda and Cuba Coopération; trade unions of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and the Communist Party political forces, La Francia insumisa and the Polo por el Renacimiento Comunista were present at the rally.

In a communiqué, Cuba Si France, the association in charge of organizing the activity, urged friends of the island, democrats and defenders of justice to attend the act of solidarity and condemnation of the blockade, which it described as genocidal.

Flags, banners and slogans decorated the rally, which is part of the call launched by the Europe for Cuba platform to hold a world day from June 6 to 13 to demand the lifting of the unilateral US policy.

The actions sought to draw the attention of the world in view of a new vote in the UN General Assembly on June 23 of a draft resolution on the need to put an end to the blockade, an initiative similar to the one approved in that multilateral forum on 28 occasions since 1992.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny