Cuba keeps solidarity movement for blood donation

President Miguel Díaz-Canel underlined on Monday that Cuba keeps its solidarity movement to save lives through blood donations despite the impact of Covid-19.

In his account in twitter, the president remembered the World Blood Donor´s Day, celebrated today.

Covid-19, having stopped so many things, has not being able to stop this solidarity movement in Cuba, he wrote.

Cuba joins the celebration of this date by declaring a Blood Donor National Day starting June 6.

On that date, 51 years ago, historic leader of Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, made a blood donation in the capital to help the Peruvian people after having undergone a devastating earthquake.

Voluntary blood donations in the country make it possible, apart from other health care needs, for urgent and complex operation to take place, apart from guaranteeing the support of the mother-child national program.