Cuba has administered over four million Covid-19 vaccine doses

The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Friday that 4,328,291 doses of Cuba’s vaccine candidates against Covid-19 have been administered so far.



According to the latest information published by MINSAP, 2,145,685 people have received at least one dose, while 1,389,450 received the second dose, and 793,126 have already completed the full vaccination plan.

All these volunteers have been vaccinated as part of clinical trials, intervention studies and health operations, different forms applied in the development of Cuba’s vaccine candidates.

Cuba has developed five vaccine candidates against Covid-19: Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana PLUS, created by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (FVI); and Mambisa and Abdala, from the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Center (BGIC).

According to experts, each and every one of these projects goes on with satisfactory results in different stages of clinical trials to attain the final goal, which is to protect the entire Cuban population against Covid-19.

PL/mm