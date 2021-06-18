Legacy of Cuban revolutionary Vilma Espin ‘unforgettable’

The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel described the work of the revolutionary fighter Vilma Espin (1930-2007) and her contribution to the struggle of women within society as ‘unforgettable’.

The president tweeted recalling the legacy of Vilma Espin, who was a leader of the Federation of Cuban Women, on the 14th anniversary of her death.

The fighter was an exemplary mother and tireless fighter for the emancipation of women, the defense of the rights of children, youth and the family, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero tweeted as well.

Vilma Espin was a member of the 26 de Julio Movement, a fighter in the armed struggle in Sierra Maestra along with Fidel Castro and Raul Castro, her life partner.

She worked since the triumph of 1959 to guarantee the rights and emancipation of women.

In order to achieve this goal, she founded the Federation of Cuban Women on August 23rd, 1960 in order to promote the empowerment of women and their contribution to the growth of the country.

Espin passed away on June 18th, 2007, and her remains rest in the Second Eastern Front Mausoleum in Santiago de Cuba.

Regarding the anniversary, activities will be carried out in communities and workplaces in the country to pay tribute to this protagonist of the clandestine confrontation against the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1959).