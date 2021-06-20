President Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban fathers on their day

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday congratulated all Cuban fathers on their day, especially those who are working for collective happiness.

On his official Twitter account, the president expressed his congratulations to Army General Raul Castro, who has been a guide, teacher, comrade, friend and whom I also feel like a father, he tweeted.

Thanks for being always near, the head of State noted in his message to the Cuban leader.

In another tweet, Diaz-Canel lauded the scientists who are leading the teams that are developing Cuba’s vaccines against Covid-19.

It was learned on Saturday that, according to the results of intermediate tests, only two doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate reached 62 percent of efficacy.

That percentage is higher than the 50 percent recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider that a vaccine is efficient.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny