Cuba reports 1,561 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths

Cuban health authorities on Monday reported 1,561 people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 11 deaths, due to complications from the disease over the last 24 hours.



Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press briefing on television that Cuba has accumulated 169,365 contagions and 1,170 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.

