Cuba bets on medical sovereignty despite US blockade

With more than 100 innovation projects, the Cuban Group of Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubaFarma) currently continues with the development of new medications, despite the United States blockade against the Caribbean nation.

Dr. Rolando Perez, Director of BioCubaFarma Science and Innovation, stated that Washington’s unilateral measure against Havana makes difficult the access to the market of capital of risk and public financing planned worldwide for drug manufacture.

Addressing the Mesa Redonda (Round Table) radio and TV program on Monday, Perez commented that this process lasts from eight to ten years and, with the control of 50 percent of the international pharmaceutical market by the northern country, Cuba cannot access to cooperation funds with millions of dollars spent on research.

The manager stressed that, despite the extraterritorial nature of this policy, the Cuban science opted for integration with the national health system, universities and other research and production centers to guarantee medical sovereignty.

BioCubaFarma produces 359 medications of 619 belonging to the basic medicines and, due to the tightening of the US measures against Cuba, 85 drugs stopped producing in 2020, totaling 120 so far.