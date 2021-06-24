Cuba reports 1,880 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba on Thursday reported 1,880 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran. Therefore, the number of Covid-19 cases in Cuba has risen to 174,789 and the death toll has soared to 1,209 since March 11, 2020. So far, 35,371 patients are still in hospitals, 7,589 of whom are suspected cases; 18,296 are under epidemiological surveillance and 9,486 are active cases who carry the SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, the expert said at his daily briefing on television. In order to detect the coronavirus, 23,471 PCR tests were made on Wednesday, totaling 4,916,136 such tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban Parliament to debate four new bills in July 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister of Cuba arrives in Venezuela for ALBA-TCP summit 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Blockade causes millionaire losses, Cuban FM denounces at UN 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty