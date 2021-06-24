Cuban Parliament to debate four new bills in July 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The National People’s Power Assembly of Cuba (Parliament) will debate four bills virtually in July, local media reported on Thursday. The legislative body was convened for its 7th regular session in the current mandate, which will be held on July 14 at 9:00 hours, local time. The International Conference Center in Havana will be the main venue for debates, while the legislators from the provinces and Isla de la Juventud special municipality will participate virtually. During the sessions, the parliamentarians are expected to analyze the bills on the Courts of Justice, the Administrative Process, the Code of Processes, and the Criminal Procedure. Recently, the lawmakers gathered virtually and in regional meetings to submit their criteria, analyze doubts and convey concerns about these bills. The four legal bills respond to the development of the Constitution established in 2019 and the broad guarantees granted by it; in addition to being in tune with the international instruments from which Cuba is a signatory. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Foreign Minister of Cuba arrives in Venezuela for ALBA-TCP summit 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 1,880 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Blockade causes millionaire losses, Cuban FM denounces at UN 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty