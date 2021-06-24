Foreign Minister of Cuba arrives in Venezuela for ALBA-TCP summit 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba participa en cumbre de ALBA-TCP centrada en respuesta a Covid-19.Foto:Internet Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez arrived in Venezuela today to speak at the XIX Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP). The visit of the head of Cuban diplomacy to the South American nation takes place after the diplomatic triumph conquered by the island in the UN General Assembly, where the international community expressed its overwhelming rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States. Previously, the Venezuelan Government welcomed the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and the Prime Ministers of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, among other authorities from member countries of the bloc. The executive secretary of the regional bloc, Sacha Llorenti, specified that the high-level meeting will pay tribute to the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo, a decisive military action in Venezuela’s independence struggle. The meeting of high ALBA-TCP authorities will take place in a geopolitical scenario marked by the economic impact and human damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, together with the marked hostility of the United States against several countries in the area. In recent statements, Llorenti pointed out that the member states of the bloc will ratify the integrationist will in the face of global challenges and threats to the peoples of the area. Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban Parliament to debate four new bills in July 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 1,880 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Blockade causes millionaire losses, Cuban FM denounces at UN 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty