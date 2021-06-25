The Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines will also Help other Latin American Nations

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that the most advanced local COVID-19 candidate vaccines will also help other nations of Latin America.

Following the message of congratulations by Bolivian President Luis Arce for the efficacy results of two Cuban vaccines, Diaz-Canel stressed the work of Cuban scientists and sent greetings to the Bolivian people.

Cuban scientists announced that the locally developed candidate vaccines Soberana 02 and Abdala proved efficacy levels far over the requirements by the World Health Organization. Over the next few days Cuban authorities will request green lighter form the Cuban Center for the Control of Drugs and Medical Equipment to launch an emergency use of the vaccines.

