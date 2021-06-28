Cuba reports 2,589 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths

Cuban health authorities on Monday reported 2,589 new patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, in the past 24 hours.

Therefore, the total number of positive cases since March 11, 2020, rose to 184,943, the National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, said at his daily briefing on television.

Twelve people died in the past few hours, and the death toll rose to 1,253.

So far, 39,870 patients are still in hospitals, 8,900 of whom are suspected cases, 17,757 are under epidemiological surveillance and 13,213 are active cases.

In order to detect the coronavirus, 30,449 samples were studied on Sunday, so a total of 5,047,554 real-time PCR tests have been made in Cuba since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.