Cuba and Czech Republic advocate mutual cooperation

Cuba and the Czech Republic on Tuesday analyzed actions to foster cooperation, economic-commercial exchange and broad political dialogue, the Foreign Ministry (Minrex) said.

As part of the Political Consult Meeting between the foreign ministries, held on a virtual platform, delegations from the two countries expressed their will to work together in strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez and her Czech counterpart, Martin Tlapa, who highlighted the historic bonds that unite the two nations, according to the source.

During the meeting, Rodríguez showed her appreciation for the Czech Republic’s support for the resolution ‘Necessity to end the US economic, financial and commercial blockade on Cuba’, passed on June 23 at the United Nations General Assembly, with 184 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions.