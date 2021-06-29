Cuba condemns US bombing on Syria and Iraq

Cuba condemned on Tuesday bombings by US warplanes, ordered by president Joe Biden, on targets in bordering areas of Syria and Iraq.

The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, thus wrote it on his twitter account.

Cuba firmly condemns the US air strikes against territories of Syria and Iraq, which are a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, the diplomat wrote.

Last Sunday, the United States bombed borderline zones between Syria and Iraq, leaving at least 11 people dead, including civilians, according to press reports.

Governments from both Arab countries condemned the attacks.