More than one million Cubans immunized against Covid-19

Health authorities reported on Tuesday that 1.6 million Cubans have received all three doses of Covid-19 vaccine candidates in the different forms administered in the country.

The immunization plan designed in Cuba consists of three doses of Abdala, developed by the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Center (CIGB), which have shown 92.28 percent of efficacy.

The injectable option by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV) consists of a two-dose plan with Soberana 02, which has a 62-percent efficacy, and in the next days, that variable will be updated by adding the results of a third shot with Soberana Plus.

As part of the strategy to develop vaccine candidates against Covid-19 in Cuba, different forms of research are under way: clinical trials, intervention studies and health interventions.

The latest statistics show that 2,696,277 Cubans have received at least one dose of the vaccine candidates, while the second has been administered to 1,973,744 volunteers, Dr. Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press conference on television.