Cuba expects resumption of migration talks with U.S.

Even though present US government keeps its policy towards Cuba unchanged, the Caribbean nation hopes migration talks will resume, Foreign Ministry (MINREX) said.

The Director Bilateral Issues of MINREX´s General Division for the United States Yuri Gala said that Cuba rigorously complies with the Jan. 2017 Joint Declaration on these issues.

However, U.S. violates the agreement to grant 20,000 annual visas to Cuba, adding the cancellation of consular proceedings in Havana since the second semester of 2020, as well as visas processing and granting, Gala said.

These measures force people to move to third countries with additional expense of money and with no guarantee of solving their requests, he added.

Gala recalled that even though Joint Declaration established the elimination of the so-called Wet Feet-Dry Feet Policy and Parole Program for medical professionals, another provision is still kept.

The diplomat specified that other pressures on Cuba such as the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington and more than 240 unilateral coercive measures applied by the US administration also drive some to take risks.