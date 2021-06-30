President of Cuba highlights recovery efforts after tremor

The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the beginning of the recovery efforts after the recent earthquake registered in the west of the country, with a magnitude of 5.1 degrees on the Richter scale.

The president pointed out via Twitter the permanent contact between the country’s senior leadership and the authorities of the province of Artemisa, where the quake was stronger.

‘The recovery work begins immediately, particularly of the damage to the structure of the Comandante Pinares hospital, which is not serious and has a solution. We are with the Artemiseños!’ the President tweeted.

The quake, the fourth this year, took place on Tuesday at 11:00 local time at 22.8ú N and -83.22ú W.

The National Center for Seismological Research reported the perceptibility of the earthquake in several tall buildings in Havana; in the towns of Candelaria and San Cristobal, in the province of Artemisa; and in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

According to the local press, the quake caused damage to the infrastructure of the Comandante Pinares hospital, in San Cristobal, and in some homes.

