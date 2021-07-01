Cuba starts July with complex health situation due to Covid-19

The first day of July came with negative news about the Covid-19 pandemic in Cuba, where 2,952 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported in the last few hours.

With 16,557 active cases, 15,771 under surveillance, 11,082 suspected cases and 43,410 hospitalized patients, Cuba shows a complex scenario regarding the disease, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed at his daily press briefing on Thursday.

The expert emphasized that the peak of cases are the result of the high number of autochthonous contagions in nearly the entire country, since only the Isla de la Juventud special municipality has not reported cases in the last 15 days.

Thus, 2,094 patients are autochthonous cases and 48 were imported.

For over a fortnight, contagions within the country have represented more than 1,000 people a day and, in the last week, that figure has exceeded 2,300 every 24 hours, Dr. Duran explained.

The epidemiologist reiterated the need for increased care of children and adolescents, since 487 children under 20 years of age were diagnosed on Wednesday, including 438 in pediatric age.

Of the latter, the total number of infected infants amounts to 26,079 during the whole pandemic, 2,228 of whom are active cases and six are in Intensive Care Units (UCIs).

‘In June alone, 7,871 children were diagnosed with Covid-19. In the last 15 days, 5,083 minors have caught the disease, accounting for an average of 339 children every 24 hours,’ the expert noted.