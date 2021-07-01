Cuban FM expresses condolences to Canada for victims of heatwave

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday expressed his condolences to Canada for the deaths caused by an intense heatwave.
Heartfelt condolences to the Canadian people and Government for the loss of human lives caused by the heatwave that has hit that nation, and we extend them to the families and friends of the victims, the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account.

On Wednesday, the death toll due to unprecedented high temperatures in western Canada rose to several hundreds, Canadian authorities informed.

