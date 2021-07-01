Díaz-Canel congratulates the Communist Party of China on its centenary

President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the Communist Party of China on its foundation centenary.

Cuba shares the celebration with sentiments of friendship, admiration and respect for a political organization that has led the Chinese people to impressive development rates, the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba subscribed on his Twitter account.

Díaz-Canel expressed the wish that the Chinese communists ‘continue to multiply successes in socialist development.’

On the centenary of the Communist Party of China, let President Xi Jinping, the 95 million militants and the hard-working people, receive the congratulations from the sons of the Homeland of Martí, Fidel and Raúl (Castro), the message says.

