Cuba issues early warning notice on tropical storm Elsa

The National General Staff of the Civil Defense issued an early warning on tropical storm Elsa, a meteorological organism that is dangerously approaching the Cuban national territory. The following is the text of the message.

According to the information of the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology in its Early Warning on Tropical Storm Elsa, the forecast models are consistent in the trajectory and evolution of this event in a period of 24 – 48 hours, so that, from Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the effects of Elsa could begin to be felt in the eastern region.

So far, the most significant is related to the rains that could be heavy and intense in different localities of the region. These conditions will gradually move to the central and western regions of the country, so we must pay attention to the information provided by the Meteorological Institute and the guidance of the Civil Defense.

Given the complexity of the epidemiological situation and the characteristics of this event, it is necessary to ensure that disaster risk reduction plans are in place, paying attention to the designation of capacities for the protection of the population, the state and vitality of emergency generators, the harvesting of agricultural products for consumption and the transfer of the animal population to safe areas.

Hydro-meteorological surveillance, the clearing of drains, sewers and drains, as well as measures to ensure the protection of material resources in warehouses and other facilities should be increased.

The availability of the members of the damage and needs assessment committee and of the offices in each territory should be specified, in order to speed up the recovery stage.

The population is urged not to go to flood risk areas, reservoirs and other hydraulic works in order to avoid loss of human lives.

NATIONAL CIVIL DEFENSE GENERAL STAFF

Fuente: ACN/mm