Cuba rejects accusations from US State Department

Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) strongly rejected accusations made by US Government for allegedly human trafficking through its medical collaboration programs.

The Director of MINREX´s General Division for the United States Carlos Fernández de Cossío claimed on Twitter that the US administration consciously lies on this subject, making its slanderous behavior much more shameful.

De Cossío added that access to health is a human right and Washington commits a crime when it tries to deprive hundreds of thousands of people worldwide of this right by putting the arm on governments for reaching agreements with Cuba.

Cuban reaction was aroused by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken when he pointed out Cuba for human trafficking, during the presentation of the US Report on Human Trafficking for 2021.

This document, according to the Director of MINREX´s General Division for Latin America and the Caribbean Eugenio Martínez, lies by accusing several countries of allowing health workers ‘forced’ by the Cuban government to exercise their professions.

On the other hand, Johana Tablada, deputy director of MINREX´s General Division for the United States, tweeted that Cuba has a zero tolerance policy for human trafficking and Washington knows it.