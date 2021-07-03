Cuba on alert due to Covid-19 and Hurricane Elsa

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday called to redouble efforts to contain Covid-19 and remain on the alert regarding the proximity of Hurricane Elsa.

In a message on Twitter, the president insisted on the need to protect human lives and material assets to face the meteorological event that is moving over the eastern Caribbean Sea with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour.

‘We must be activated and alert over the next three days against the progress of #Covid-19 and the potential danger of Hurricane Elsa, as vaccination continues. Anticipation is the slogan. Let’s take care of lives and material assets. Together we can,’ Diaz-Canel tweeted.