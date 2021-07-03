Cuba to Start COVID-19 Vaccination of Patients with Kidney Conditions

A public health intervention with locally developed COVID-19 candidate vaccines will soon benefit patients under kidney replacement therapies, peritoneal dialysis and hemo-dialysis, one of the most vulnerable population groups to unfavorable progress under the coronavirus disease.

The coordinator for the National kidney Disease, Dialysis and Transplant Program Doctor Jorge Perez said that all conditions are ready at vaccination sites to start the immunization process, while the patients that will not be included in the interventions are those with acute infections and other complications that force them to keep in hospital, or those with uncontrollable high blood pressure at the moment of the vaccination, or suffering from allergies.

The doctor said that the public health intervention will benefit over three thousand Cuban patients.

ACN/mm